Police members stand guard as people protest against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, Algeria March 8, 2019. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

TUNIS (Reuters) - Several lawmakers of Algeria’s ruling FLN party have resigned to join mass anti-government protests, the private Ashourouq TV station said on Friday.

No more details were immediately available. Protesters have been demonstrating for weeks against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to stand for another term.