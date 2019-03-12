World News
March 12, 2019 / 8:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron calls for 'reasonable' transition period in Algeria

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the closing session of the Intelligence College in Europe meeting at the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Paris, France March 5, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

DJIBOUTI (Reuters) - France’s Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to abandon his quest for a fifth term in power opened a new chapter in the country’s history and called for a “reasonable duration” to the transition period.

Bouteflika late on Monday bowed to weeks of mass demonstrations against his 20-year rule but also postponed an election due in April, promising social and economic reforms in the former French colony.

Macron gave no details on what he considered a reasonable transition period.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough

