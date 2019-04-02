Algerian army chief wants Bouteflika declared unfit for office: TV

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s army chief of staff demanded on Tuesday that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika be declared unfit for office, the private Ennahar TV station said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaed Salah said he was on the side of the people and that no more time should be wasted, following weeks of mass street protests demanding the resignation of the veteran president, who is 82 and in poor health.