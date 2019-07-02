World News
July 2, 2019 / 10:44 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Algerian parliament president Bouchareb resigns: Ennahar TV

1 Min Read

Newly-elected parliamentary speaker Mouad Bouchareb is pictured at the National People's Assembly (APN) in Algiers, Algeria October 24, 2018. Picture taken October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

DUBAI (Reuters) - Algerian parliament president Moad Bouchareb quit on Tuesday, Ennahar TV said, after prolonged demands for his removal by protesters who saw him as a pillar of the ruling elite.

Bouchareb bowed out three months after longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under pressure from sustained protests seeking root-and-branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.

Authorities have postponed a presidential election previously planned for July 4 because of a lack of candidates, with no new date set for the vote.

Reporting by Lamine Chiki; Editing by Mark Heinrich

