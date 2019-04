FILE PHOTO - Abdelghani Hamel, former Director General of the Algerian National Police (DGSN), greets a police officer in Algiers, Algeria, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s former national police chief Abdelghani Hamel appeared in a court on Monday as part of a probe into corruption allegations, private Ennahar TV said.

Hamel, who was sacked as police chief in June last year, is suspected of involvement in “illegal activities”, the channel said.