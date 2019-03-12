World News
March 12, 2019 / 7:48 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

U.S. says it backs Algerian efforts to chart new path after Bouteflika

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department, responding to Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision not to seek a fifth term in office, said on Tuesday it supported the country’s efforts to chart a new path forward.

“We support efforts in Algeria to chart a new path forward based on dialogue that reflects the will of all Algerians and their aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous future,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told a news briefing.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below