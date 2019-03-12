U.S. says it backs Algerian efforts to chart new path after Bouteflika

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department, responding to Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision not to seek a fifth term in office, said on Tuesday it supported the country’s efforts to chart a new path forward.

“We support efforts in Algeria to chart a new path forward based on dialogue that reflects the will of all Algerians and their aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous future,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told a news briefing.