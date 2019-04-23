Algeria’s army chief hails judiciary for anti-graft move

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s army chief said on Monday he welcomed an anti-graft drive against figures close to former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, Ennahar TV reported, a day after the authorities announced the arrest of five billionaires.

Bouteflika quit on April 2 after mass protests against his two-decade rule, in which protesters accused him of allowing widespread corruption in the Algerian political elite.

Army Chief Ahmed Gaid Salah played a role in Bouteflika’s resignation by calling for him to be removed from office, and has since called for a crackdown on corruption.