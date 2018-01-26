Algerian army kills seven armed men in Khenchela province: ministry

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s army killed seven armed men on Friday in Khenchela province, 700 km east of the capital Algiers, the Defence Ministry said.

The men described as “dangerous terrorists” were killed in an ambush and the soldiers seized assault rifles, the ministry said in a statement, without identifying the men.

Algeria emerged from a conflict with armed Islamists in the 1990s that left an estimated 200,000 dead. But al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and small bands of fighters allied to Islamic State have been active in remote parts of the oil producer.