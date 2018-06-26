FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 26, 2018 / 7:49 PM / in 34 minutes

Algeria's Bouteflika sacks national police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Tuesday dismissed the country’s powerful police chief, General Abdelghani Hamel, the official news agency APS said.

Colonel Mustapha Lahbiri, head of civil protection since 2001, will take over from Hamel, it said.

It gave no details on the reason behind sacking Hamel, who took the job in 2010.

The decision comes ahead of a presidential election in 2019. The ruling FLN party has urged Bouteflika to run for a fifth term. The veteran leader, in office since 1999, has not said yet whether he will stand.

Reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.