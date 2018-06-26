Algeria's Bouteflika sacks national police chief

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Tuesday dismissed the country’s powerful police chief, General Abdelghani Hamel, the official news agency APS said.

Colonel Mustapha Lahbiri, head of civil protection since 2001, will take over from Hamel, it said.

It gave no details on the reason behind sacking Hamel, who took the job in 2010.

The decision comes ahead of a presidential election in 2019. The ruling FLN party has urged Bouteflika to run for a fifth term. The veteran leader, in office since 1999, has not said yet whether he will stand.