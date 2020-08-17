Algeria's Sonatrach, Wintershall Dea sign MoU to boost partnership

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the state energy company Sonatrach is pictured at the headquarters in Algiers, Algeria November 25, 2019. Picture taken November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algeria’s energy firm Sonatrach has signed a memorandum of understanding with German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea over potential cooperation in exploration and production in the OPEC member country, Sonatrach said on Monday.

The memorandum also includes talks on joint investment abroad, the state-run firm said in a statement.

Wintershall Dea has been operating in Algeria since 2002 where it has helped develop energy projects.

“This protocol aims to strengthen the existing partnership ... through the search for new cooperation opportunities,” the statement said.