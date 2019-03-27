Algerian protests leader rejects army proposal on Bouteflika

FILE PHOTO: Mustapha Bouchachi, a rights activist and lawyer, marches with others during a protest to demand the immediate resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in Algiers, Algeria March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

ALGIERS (Reuters) - A leader of the Algerian protests rejected on Wednesday the army chief’s proposal to make a constitutional move against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, adding demonstrations will continue until the political system changes.

“The implementation of the article 102 (of the constitution) means that the symbols of the system will oversee the transition period and organize presidential elections,” Mustapha Bouchachi, a lawyer and activist, told Reuters.

“Protests will continue... Algerians’ demands include a change of the political system,” Bouchachi added.