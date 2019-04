FILE PHOTO: Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika gestures while talking with Army Chief of Staff General Ahmed Gaed Salah during a graduation ceremony of the 40th class of the trainee army officers at a Military Academy in Cherchell 90 km west of Algiers, Algeria June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Algeria’s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who has faced mass protests and pressure from the army demanding he end his 20-year rule, will resign before his mandate ends on April 28, state news agency APS said on Monday.

APS said Bouteflika, who is 82 and in poor health, will take important decisions to ensure “continuity of the state’s institutions” before resigning.