FILE PHOTO: Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika gestures while talking with Army Chief of Staff General Ahmed Gaed Salah during a graduation ceremony of the 40th class of the trainee army officers at a Military Academy in Cherchell 90 km west of Algiers, Algeria June 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina//File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algeria’s army chief repeated a proposal on Saturday to declare President Abdelaziz Bouteflika unfit for office under article 102 of the constitution and told opponents not to seek to undermine the military.

Army Chief of Staff Ahmed Gaed Salah said in a statement issued by the Defense Ministry that most people supported the army’s plan but some were resisting.