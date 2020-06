BEIJING (Reuters) - Alibaba Group’s fintech arm Ant Group, operator of Alipay, has appointed Ni Xingjun as its new chief technology officer, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Ni is one of the company’s earliest achitects, and his predecessor, Hu Xi, will move to a new appointment, the firm added, without giving details.

(This story corrects paragraph 1 name of new official to Ni Xingjun)