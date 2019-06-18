Alibaba reshuffles management, says CFO Wu to oversee strategic investment unit

FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba group logo is seen at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech, in Paris, France, May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday said its chief financial officer, Maggie Wu, will move to oversee the firm’s strategic acquisitions and investments unit, as part of a business and management reshuffle at the e-commerce giant.

Wu will take over from Executive Vice-Chairman Joe Tsai, Alibaba said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

Its supermarket division, Freshippo, will become a standalone business, and enterprise software unit DingTalk will be merged into the firm’s cloud unit, Alibaba said in the statement.