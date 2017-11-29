FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba issues price guidance for five-tranche, benchmark dollar bond: term sheet
November 29, 2017 / 1:34 AM / a minute ago

Alibaba issues price guidance for five-tranche, benchmark dollar bond: term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Wednesday issued pricing guidance for a multi-tranche benchmark dollar bond, which is expected to price during New York hours, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO - A sign of Alibaba Group is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

The tranches are for 5.5-, 10-, 20-, 30- and 40-year maturities with price guidance indicated at around 100, 125-130, 140, 160 and 180 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, respectively.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the bookrunners for the bond, which is rated A1/A+/A+ (Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch), the same ratings as the issuer.

A benchmark-sized deal for an investment grade issuer means the transaction will raise at least $1 billion.

Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
