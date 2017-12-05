FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alibaba must face renewed lawsuit over IPO: U.S. appeals court
#Business News
December 5, 2017 / 3:05 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Alibaba must face renewed lawsuit over IPO: U.S. appeals court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court revived a lawsuit accusing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd of defrauding shareholders by concealing a regulatory warning prior to its initial public offering about its ability to suppress counterfeiting on its websites.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Alibaba Group is seen during the fourth World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, December 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

The 2nd U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday said a lower court judge erred in dismissing the complaint by holders of Alibaba’s American Depositary Shares and call options to buy those shares.

Shareholders claimed that Alibaba concealed a meeting on July 16, 2014, two months before the Chinese e-commerce company’s IPO, in which China’s powerful State Administration for Industry and Commerce threatened big fines if counterfeiting continued.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New YorkEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.