Exclusive: Alibaba planning launch of $15 billion HK listing for last week of November - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) plans to launch a Hong Kong share offering to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in the final week of November, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce giant is due to seek approval from Hong Kong’s listing committee on Thursday, the people said, for a deal that Dealogic data showed will be the world’s biggest-ever cross-border secondary listing.

The people declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.