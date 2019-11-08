Business News
November 8, 2019 / 7:58 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Exclusive: Alibaba planning launch of $15 billion HK listing for last week of November - sources

Scott Murdoch

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) plans to launch a Hong Kong share offering to raise $10 billion to $15 billion in the final week of November, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce giant is due to seek approval from Hong Kong’s listing committee on Thursday, the people said, for a deal that Dealogic data showed will be the world’s biggest-ever cross-border secondary listing.

The people declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below