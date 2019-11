FILE PHOTO: A logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Alibaba has priced its shares at HK$176 each for institutional and retail investors in its Hong Kong listing, according to a statement from the company.

The Chinese e-commerce giant has confirmed the deal for 500 million shares, which will raise up to $12.9 billion.