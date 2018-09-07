FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 7, 2018 / 11:10 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire: New York Times

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Billionaire Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (BABA.N) co-founder and executive chairman, is retiring from the company, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures during the launch of Alibaba's office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

Ma was quoted as telling the paper he would step down on Sept. 10 to pursue philanthropy in education.

Alibaba was not available for comment outside business hours.

Ma, a former tour guide, English teacher and self-styled “China’s Forrest Gump,” would remain on the company’s board of directors and continue to mentor the company’s management, the New York Times said.

Ma told the newspaper that his retirement “is not the end of an era but “the beginning of an era.” He added that he would be spending more of his time and fortune focused on education.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.