(Reuters) - Jack Ma, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s co-founder and executive chairman, is retiring from the company, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, gestures during the launch of Alibaba's office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/File Photo

Ma was quoted as telling the paper he would step down on Sept. 10 to pursue philanthropy in education, the report said.

Alibaba was not available for comment outside business hours.