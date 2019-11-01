Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Alibaba group logo in Paris, France May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

(Reuters) - China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Friday, powered by strong growth in its core e-commerce business.

Revenue rose to 119.02 billion yuan ($16.91 billion) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 85.15 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 116.8 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.