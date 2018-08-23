Alibaba first-quarter revenue rises 61 percent, beats estimates

BEIJING (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N), the world’s biggest online retailer, said on Thursday first-quarter revenue rose 61 percent, beating analysts’ estimates, driven by growth in its core e-commerce business.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Net income attributable to shareholders, however, fell 41 percent to 8.7 billion yuan ($1.27 billion), or 3.3 yuan per share, due to one-off costs related to share-based compensation for Ant Financials’ recent fundraising.

Revenue reached 80.9 billion yuan in April-June, versus the 80.7 billion yuan average of 28 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue growth has accelerated since Alibaba’s 2014 stock exchange listing, but aggressive investment in offline retail, logistics and cloud computing has shrunk its profit margin to an all-time low.