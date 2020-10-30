Alibaba-owned Lazada suffers data hack of 1.1 million accounts

FILE PHOTO: The Singapore Lazada website is seen in this illustration photo June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore e-commerce firm Lazada said on Friday that personal information including addresses and partial credit card numbers from 1.1 million accounts had been hacked, a major breach in the city-state of 5.7 million.

The Alibaba-owned firm said in an email that the information was taken from a database of its grocery arm RedMart that was more than 18 months out of date.

“The user information that was illegally accessed include names, phone numbers, email and mailing addresses, encrypted passwords and partial credit card numbers,” a spokesman for Lazada said.

The firm said it had immediately moved to block access to the database and that its current customer data was not affected.