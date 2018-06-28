Exclusive: Polish bank Pekao likely to propose merger with Alior - sources

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s second largest Bank Pekao (PEO.WA) is likely to pursue a merger with smaller rival Alior Bank (ALRR.WA) but will delay publication of a recommendation on the tie-up beyond the end of June, two sources familiar with the matter said.

“Jaroslaw Kaczynski (the head of the ruling party) has accepted the merger, but the publication of the recommendation will be slightly delayed, because not all papers are ready,” one source said.

“All points to a decision of the merger, although it won’t be an easy merger,” another source said, confirming a delay to the recommendation previously expected by the end of June.

Pekao press office declined to comment.