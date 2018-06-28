FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 28, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Polish bank Pekao likely to propose merger with Alior - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s second largest Bank Pekao (PEO.WA) is likely to pursue a merger with smaller rival Alior Bank (ALRR.WA) but will delay publication of a recommendation on the tie-up beyond the end of June, two sources familiar with the matter said.

“Jaroslaw Kaczynski (the head of the ruling party) has accepted the merger, but the publication of the recommendation will be slightly delayed, because not all papers are ready,” one source said.

“All points to a decision of the merger, although it won’t be an easy merger,” another source said, confirming a delay to the recommendation previously expected by the end of June.

Pekao press office declined to comment.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Sobczak; additional reporting by Wojciech Zurawski. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.