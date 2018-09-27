FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 7:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian railways CEO says Alitalia could be an opportunity

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - A tie-up with struggling carrier Alitalia could be an opportunity for Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato, but the government has not proposed anything in that regard yet, the chief executive of the state-owned railways group said on Thursday.

Gianfranco Battisti said he sees many synergies with Alitalia, including in ticketing and routes.

Once a symbol of Italy’s post-war economic boom but recently in trouble due to competition from low-cost carriers and high speed trains, Alitalia was put under special administration last year after workers rejected its latest rescue plan.

As part of the administration process, the government is looking for a buyer for the company, but has said it would like to keep 51 percent of the airline in public hands.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini

