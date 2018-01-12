EasyJet-Air, Air France have offer for Alitalia: Industry Minister

ROME (Reuters) - Budget airline EasyJet (EZJ.L) and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) have presented an offer for Italy’s struggling national airline Alitalia, Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Friday.

The joint EasyJet-Air France offer is one of three, Calenda said, and he will meet the commissioners who have received the bids and are running Alitalia on Monday to discuss the details. An Air France spokeswoman declined to comment.

“I’ll ask them (the commissioners) to give me the details not only about the offers, but about what kind of offers they are,” Calenda said during the taping of a talk show for La7 TV channel. “Afterwards there will be a brief period to understand which of these offers is the best or which can be improved.”

U.S. private equity fund Cerberus and Germany’s Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) have also made offers, he said.