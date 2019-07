FILE PHOTO: Alitalia airplanes are pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government has set a new Sept. 15 deadline for a consortium led by railways group Ferrovie dello Stato to present a binding offer for troubled carrier Alitalia, an industry ministry source said on Wednesday.

The consortium also includes Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI), the Italian treasury and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL.N).