April 5, 2019

Italy Deputy PM Di Maio says there are partners ready for Alitalia

FILE PHOTO: Alitalia airplanes pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday there were investors ready to get involved in a rescue plan for troubled flagship carrier Alitalia.

“Partners are there”, Di Maio said on the sideline of an event in Milan.

A deadline for Ferrovie dello Stato to present a rescue plan for Alitalia has been extended by one month to end-April after the Italian railway group, which is in talks with Delta Air Lines over Alitalia, failed to present a business plan for the carrier in time.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za

