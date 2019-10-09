Business News
October 9, 2019

Lufthansa proposes joining Alitalia rescue plan: source

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Alitalia Airbus A330-200 plane ahead of Pope Francis' departure from Fiumicino Airport to begin his visit to the African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius, in Rome, Italy September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has proposed to the Italian government joining a rescue plan for struggling airline Alitalia [CAITLA.UL], an Italian person close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Italian state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato, U.S. airline Delta and infrastructure group Atlantia have been discussing how to revive Alitalia for months, pushing back various previous deadlines for making a firm proposal.

A binding offer is due to be presented by Oct. 15.

