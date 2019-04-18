Atlantia CEO says group can't afford to get involved in Alitalia's rescue

FILE PHOTO: Alitalia airplanes pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia cannot afford at present to deal with a difficult issue such as a possible involvement in the rescue of ailing carrier Alitalia, Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Thursday.

“We have many open fronts, we can’t afford to open a further - particularly complex - one,” he told the annual general meeting when asked about press reports saying the group could take part in the relaunch of Alitalia.

Atlantia, which operates Rome’s Fiumicino airport, hopes the airline will be rescued and restructured to be able to compete with rivals, Castellucci said. Fiumicino is Alitalia’s hub.