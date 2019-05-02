Atlantia CEO says group too busy to get involved with Alitalia

ROME (Reuters) - Atlantia cannot get involved in such a complex matter as the rescue of Italian flagship carrier Alitalia, the infrastructure group Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Thursday.

“Our position has not change,” he told an event in Rome.

When asked whether his comments meant the “no” to any involvement in the rescue of Alitalia was final, Castellucci said he could not add anything.

Sources told Reuters Atlantia could decide to start formal talks with the government over the possibility of contributing to the rescue of the airlines in the hope of mending its relation with the ruling coalition after the deadly collapse in August of a bridge it operated.