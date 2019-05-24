Italy's undersec has nothing against Benettons' involvement in Alitalia

MILAN (Reuters) - A junior minister for Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement said on Friday that he had nothing against a potential involvement of the Benetton family in the rescue of loss-making carrier Alitalia.

“If the Benettons are interested in Alitalia, they will come forward,” Cabinet Undersecretary for Regional Affairs Stefano Buffagni said on the sidelines of an event.

Media reports said the government would be prepared to mend relations with Benetton-controlled Atlantia in exchange for the company’s help in rescuing loss-making airline Alitalia.