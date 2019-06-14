Deals
June 14, 2019 / 6:06 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Italy's industry minister extends deadline for Alitalia rescue to July 15

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILANO (Reuters) - Italy’s Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio has postponed for the fourth time a deadline for Ferrovie dello Stato to present a binding rescue bid for troubled airline Alitalia.

The extension to July 15 is aimed at giving the state-owned railway company more time to finalize a consortium of partners willingly to invest in the carrier, the ministry said.

Ferrovie has been in talks for a month with U.S. carrier Delta over Alitalia and this week Lazio soccer club Chairman Claudio Lotito presented an expression of interest for the airline.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below