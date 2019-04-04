Deals
Deadline for Ferrovie's Alitalia plan set to be extended to April 30: source

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - A deadline for Italy’s biggest railways group to present a rescue plan for troubled carrier Alitalia is set to be extended by one month to end-April, a source close to the matter said.

Ferrovie dello Stato, the state-owned operator of Italy’s railways, is in talks with Delta Air Lines over the rescue of Alitalia but could not present a business plan for the carrier by the previous deadline.

Alitalia was placed under special administration in 2017 after workers rejected the latest in a long line of rescue plans, and Ferrovie has been struggling to find partners ready to inject fresh funds and revamp the airline.

