Delay to Alitalia rescue plan wouldn't be a problem: minister

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia Airbus A320-200 airplane approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s transport minister said on Wednesday a new extension of a deadline to present a rescue plan for loss-making airline Alitalia would not be a problem.

The current deadline for state railway group Ferrovie dello Stato to present its proposal to salvage the carrier, which was placed under special administration in 2017, expires on June 15.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters this week that the deadline is set to be pushed back as no solution has been found.

“I don’t know,” Danilo Toninelli told reporters when asked about the possibility of a delay. “Should there be one, it wouldn’t be a problem at all.”