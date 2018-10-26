Delta won't speculate on Alitalia stake: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines President Edward Bastian speaks during a news conference in Tokyo September 2, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) Chief Executive Edward Bastian declined to comment on Friday on reports that the No. 2 U.S. carrier is interested in acquiring a stake in Italy’s Alitalia, which was put under special administration last year.

Bastian was speaking at a ceremony in Mirabel, Quebec. The Italian government wants to close a sale by Oct. 31.

EasyJet (EZJ.L) has expressed interest in the Italian airline and Corriere della Sera has named Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), Delta, Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and China Eastern as other possible suitors.