Italy government assessing new proposals for Alitalia: Di Maio

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

TUNIS (Reuters) - The Italian government is assessing new offers from potential suitors for flagship carrier Alitalia, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday during a visit to Tunisia.

Alitalia, which has been under special administration since 2017 when workers rejected the latest in a long line of rescue plans, needs to find investors ready to inject fresh funds by the end of the day.

However, the government could decide at the last moment to extend the deadline for final offers.

State railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines have said they are ready to contribute to a rescue bid worth around 1 billion euros, but they need to find another industrial partner to pursue the offer.