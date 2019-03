FILE PHOTO: A Easy Jet Airbus A320 plane lands at the Nantes-Atlantique airport in Bouguenais near Nantes, France, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EasyJet’s talks on the future of Italian carrier Alitalia with Delta and Ferrovie dello Stato have no fixed timetable, easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said on Wednesday.

“We’re having discussions with them. We just need to see if this leads to something or not,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Airline for Europe conference in Brussels.

He declined to comment further on the talks.