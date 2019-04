FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - The Italian state-owned railways group has asked government to delay a deadline to present a binding offer for troubled carrier Alitalia until end-May, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Ferrovie dello Stato, which is in talks with U.S.-based Delta Air Lines on the rescue of Alitalia, said last week it needed more time to iron out a business plan for the carrier.