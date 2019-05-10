Ferrovie CEO declines to comment over Atlantia's involvement in Alitalia

FILE PHOTO: An Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) logo is seen at the Bologna Central Station, in Bologna, Italy February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - Talks over the rescue of Alitalia are ongoing and are highly confidential, the head of state-owned railways group Ferrovie dello Stato said on Friday when asked about the possible involvement of infrastructure group Atlantia.

Ferrovie CEO Gianfranco Battisti also said there was no decision yet over the size of a stake that the railway group could take in Italian flagship carrier Alitalia under the rescue plan being discussed.

Ferrovie are spearheading efforts to set up a consortium of investors ready to inject new funds into Alitalia, which was put under administration in 2017.

Sources have said Benetton-controled Atlantia could join the consortium should the government soften its stance after threatening to strip Atlantia of its motorway concession following the deadly collapse of a bridge operated by the group.