FILE PHOTO: Lazio's President Claudio Lotito arrives during an election for the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) presidency in Rome, Italy, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - The chairman of soccer club Lazio Claudio Lotito has presented an offer for Italian flagship carrier Alitalia, a source close to the matter said.

The source did not give further details.

State-owned Ferrovie dello Stato is spearheading an effort to rescue Alitalia, which has been under special administration since 2017.