PARIS (Reuters) - Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) on Tuesday denied a report it is interested in bidding for Italian carrier Alitalia.

Bloomberg News, citing a source, reported earlier that easyJet (EZJ.L) was teaming up with private equity firm Cerberus and Air France-KLM for a bid for struggling Alitalia.

“Air France-KLM denies any interest to do a bid on Alitalia,” a spokeswoman for the Franco-Dutch group said by email when asked about the report.