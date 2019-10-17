Lufthansa willing to take stake in Alitalia: Italian source

ROME (Reuters) - German carrier Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has expressed its willingness to take a stake in Alitalia [CAITLA.UL], an Italian source close to the matter said on Thursday.
The size of the investment is still unclear, the source said, adding Lufthansa favored a solution that would give private shareholders majority ownership of the Italian carrier.
The willingness of Lufthansa to take a stake in Alitalia could change a rescue plan that has been under discussion for months and which was expected to involve state-owned Ferrovie dello Stato, infrastructure group Atlantia and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines (DAL.N).
Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Francesca Landini