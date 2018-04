Lufthansa, easyJet submit revised offers for Alitalia

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has joined easyJet (EZJ.L) in expressing interest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia [CAITLA.UL], the airlines said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: People walk in the Alitalia departure hall at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, Italy July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi

EasyJet said it has submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia as part of a consortium, declining to provide further details.

Related Coverage Air France-KLM says has no interest in bidding for Alitalia

FILE PHOTO: Flags with the German airline Lufthansa sign flutter next to the office building in Frankfurt, Germany March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Lufthansa then said it has submitted a document setting out its ideas for a “new” Alitalia. “We can imagine further talks being held on this basis,” a spokesman said.

Alitalia said it had received three bids.

Germany-based Lufthansa had previously said it would only be interested in a restructured Alitalia.

Alitalia entered insolvency proceedings last year and the Italian government has since been seeking new investors. The sale process has been delayed as a result of last month’s elections.

Bloomberg News, citing a source, reported that easyJet (EZJ.L) is teaming up with private equity firm Cerberus and Air France-KLM for its bid for Alitalia, but Air France-KLM said it had no interest in bidding.

“Air France-KLM denies any interest to do a bid on Alitalia,” a spokeswoman for the Franco-Dutch group said by email when asked about the report.