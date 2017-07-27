FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Offers for Italy's struggling Alitalia due by October 2: report
#Deals
July 27, 2017 / 7:07 AM / in 3 months

Offers for Italy's struggling Alitalia due by October 2: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Italian flag flutters as an Alitalia airplane approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Binding offers to buy struggling Italian airline Alitalia have to be submitted by Oct. 2, one of three commissioners appointed by the state to manage the carrier told a national newspaper in a report published on Thursday.

“Monday we will make the tender public, with a request to submit binding offers. This phase will end on Oct. 2,” Luigi Gubitosi, said in an interview with la Repubblica.

Gubitosi reiterated that the favored option was to sell the airline in one block, rather than in separate pieces.

Asked about losses of 2 million euros ($2.35 million) per day and the low load factors troubling the airline, Gubitosi said the situation had improved and on long-haul flights the yield - average fare price per distance - had gone up.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Edmund Blair

