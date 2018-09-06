Italian railways keen to invest in Alitalia if airline partner present: report

MILAN (Reuters) - Ferrovie dello Stato is interested in investing in struggling Alitalia once an airline-sector investor has been found to develop the carrier’s long-haul business and synergies with its own business are found, the Italian rail group’s chief executive told a financial daily.

An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Asked whether state-owned FS was working on a joint investment in Alitalia with other public entities such as state-lender CDP or state-controlled Poste Italiane (PST.MI), Gianfranco Battisti said his company was “open” and looking at the Alitalia dossier.

“For us the project needs to include a link between airports and the high-speed network, a way to eliminate overlaps with our business plan and a commercial integration with a single ticket that allows you to go from Dubai to Bologna,” he told Il Sole 24 in an interview published Thursday.