Italy's Salvini prefers transportation group as Alitalia partner

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini speaks during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary May 2, 2019. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Deputy Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday an infrastructure or transportation group would be his preferred partner for troubled carrier Alitalia.

He added that he had reservations about a possible involvement of Lazio soccer club chairman Claudio Lotito, who submitted an expression of interest for the airline this week.

Italy’s state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato is spearheading an effort to set up a consortium of investors to buy Alitalia, which is managed by administrators.

Sources told Reuters that infrastructure group Atlantia could join the consortium as it seeks to mend its relationship with the government following the deadly collapse of one of its bridges in northern Italy last August.