Italian investor Toto declines comment on Alitalia rescue report

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane pictured at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 30, 2019. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Toto Holding declined on Friday to comment on media report that it is close to agreeing to invest in a joint rescue plan of the troubled airline Alitalia.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Toto Holding is ready to join state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato and U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines in the rescue plan which is being orchestrated by the government.

Alitalia was placed under special administration in 2017 after workers rejected the latest in a long line of rescue plans.