Italian government may invest around 145 mln euros in Alitalia equity: source

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government could invest around 145 million euros ($163 million) in equity in any vehicle set up to rescue loss-making airline Alitalia, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The potential investment is envisaged under a government decree to boost economic growth. A final decision on state investment has yet to be made because private investors would first be needed to take a majority stake.

Italy is also considering the option of indefinitely delaying repayment of a 900 million euros state bridging loan to Alitalia, the source added. The loan matures at the end of June.

The government may yet decide to demand repayment on the due date if Brussels were to decide that an indefinite roll-over would breach European Union rules on state aid.